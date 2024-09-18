Attack on Milwaukee's east side; man accused of punching stranger

article

A Greenfield man is accused of punching another man in the face – breaking his jaw – during a July altercation on Milwaukee's Lower East Side.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Cole Slotke with substantial battery and criminal damage to property. A criminal complaint states the victim never attacked or retaliated against Slotke.

It happened near Arlington and Kane, just north of Brady Street, around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The victim was spitting out blood as he spoke to police, the complaint states, and said a man who he did not know punched him in the face.

Prosecutors said a witness identified the attacker as Slotke. Police went to Slotke's apartment and arrested him on July 31, and the victim later identified him as the attacker from a photo lineup.

Surveillance video from the victim's home showed Slotke kicking a fence outside the home, per the complaint. When the victim went out to see what was going on, he walked out of the camera frame with Slotke. The two then reappeared on camera, and video showed Slotke rip the victim's shirt.

The video showed the victim walking back toward his house while Slotke clenched his fists and shoulders "as if about to strike," according to prosecutors. There was a pause in the confrontation, during which the two exchanged words and Slotke walked out of the camera frame.

Prosecutors said Slotke then rushed back and punched the victim in the jaw. The victim tried to walk away again, but Slotke rushed and punched him in the face again. Slotke then left the scene.

Court records show Slotke made his initial court appearance on Sept. 17. His cash bond was set at $5,000.