New Milwaukee high-rise apartment building proposed for east side

Milwaukee's skyline could soon look a little different. A developer is proposing a high-rise apartment building on the city's east side.

The 25-story apartment building would be on Farwell Avenue near Curtis Place and replace a parking lot.

"It’s firmly on the east side where we, frankly, haven’t had all the development that maybe East Town, and Third Ward and maybe Walker's Point have had," said Tim Gokhman of New Land Enterprises, the developer.

New Land is proposing 310 apartments in the building. It would also include amenities like a pool, golf simulator and car wash station. Ald. Jonathan Brostoff said it's a major need as housing in the city is scarce.

"We just, unfortunately, have demand outstripping the supply," he said. "That’s leading to higher costs than we should have in the city of Milwaukee."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Renderings of proposed apartment building on Farwell Avenue (Courtesy: New Land Enterprises)

It is a concern for people living in the area of the proposed high-rise. One person said Milwaukee is not a sustainable housing market, and high prices will push out the working class.

So what will the cost be? Gokhman said the apartments will "be in line, ideally a little bit below the recent developed high rises like 777."

As for the location, some worry about the future of the nearby Renaissance Place community center.

"They’re not tearing it down even though it’s not technically protected by the historic preservation," said Brostoff.

New Land said the development will add more than $1 million in property taxes to the city budget, so the next part is up to residents.

If you have questions or concerns about the project, you do have a chance to speak your mind on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. There will be a meeting at Renaissance Place – 1451 N. Prospect Ave. – during which you can share your input.