Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring, no injuries

No one was hurt in a Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11.

It happened around 5 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire on the first floor, and it was brought under control within 15 minutes.

The Red Cross was called in to help two adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.