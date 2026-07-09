Milwaukee drive-by fatal shooting near 27th and Atkinson caught on video

The Brief A drive-by shooting on Milwaukee's north side left a 27-year-old dead and a 22-year-old injured. Surveillance video shows a vehicle driving past a parked car and opening fire around 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. Family and friends identified the deceased victim as a well-known local rapper.



A 27-year-old is dead, and a 22-year-old is injured in a drive-by shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday afternoon, July 9. Family and friends believe this was targeted.

Drive-by shooting

What we know:

Video of the shooting shows a vehicle driving by with the windows down and shooting at the three people in the car.

"It just happened so fast," said Reno Bandy.

Car riddled with bullet holes

Around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon near 27th and Atkinson, surveillance video shows the moments people in a white vehicle roll down the windows and shoot several times into a parked car. The video has been slowed down as the drive-by happens quickly, highlighting the gun hanging out of the window. The moments the man who died exits the vehicle have been blurred.

Surveillance video of the drive-by shooting

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"We see this every day. Milwaukee is getting worse and worse," Bandy said.

Three people got out of the vehicle that was fired at. Milwaukee Police Department officials say a 27-year-old died, and a 22-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital.

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"You have to watch what you're doing at all times. You have to watch," Bandy said.

People who live nearby say they heard at least five gunshots. The medical examiner has not identified the 27-year-old, but family and friends say he was a well-known local rapper.

Bandy described him as "loving, caring. He was all around us, always there."

Police on scene

"It’s disappointing that another life is lost in this community. We’ve had numerous lives lost in this area for some years and there doesn’t seem to be any type of intervention," said Vincent Toney.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Investigators are looking for the people responsible for Thursday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.