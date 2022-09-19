Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested

article

Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested following the armed robbery of a city Department of Public Works (DPW) worker near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19.

Officials say around 7 a.m., armed suspects approached the on-duty DPW worker. They demanded and obtained property from the worker. The suspects also fired shots into an unoccupied DPW vehicle, officials say. No one was struck by the gunfire. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.

The 16-year-old boy was later arrested.

Officials say the suspects in this incident were also involved in a robbery that occurred on N. Jackson Street. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police are seeking additional persons associated with these crimes. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.