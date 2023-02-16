Milwaukee downtown Taste & Toast: 5 nights of bottles and bites

article

Taste and Toast, a happy hour event, will return to downtown Milwaukee from Monday, Feb. 27, to Mar. 3, offering discounted bottles and bites at 18 restaurants from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event features a variety of small plates and appetizers, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options.

The following restaurants will be participating this year: Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Cubanitas, DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, East Town Kitchen and Bar, Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar, The Knick, Lobby Lounge at Pfister Hotel, Lucky Clover Irish Pub, McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Red Rock Saloon, Smoke Shack, State Street Pizza Pub, Third Street Tavern, Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery, and Who’s on Third.

Oak Barrel Public House

"We’re thrilled to once again spotlight downtown Milwaukee’s diverse nightlife scene," said Beth Weirck, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "Taste & Toast is a chance for friends, co-workers and couples to enjoy each other’s company alongside discounted bites and beverages at a variety of downtown hot spots."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a news release, as a bonus incentive for participating in Taste & Toast, two diners will each be awarded over $200 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants will be asked to complete a Taste & Toast survey about their experience at www.TasteToastMKE.com. After the event, two winners will be randomly drawn. Surveys must be completed by Monday, Mar. 6.

Select parking lots operated by Interstate Parking will also offer two-hour parking to Taste & Toast patrons for $5 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a promo code. The promo code and participating lots are available at www.TasteToastMKE.com.

Menus of Taste & Toast participants are available for preview at www.TasteToastMKE.com. Reservations are encouraged where accepted.