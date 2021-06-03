Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week begins June 3

Downtown Milwaukee is cooking up another way to support our restaurants with Downtown Dining Week
Brian is hitting up some of the best the city has to offer and he’s starting the morning off at an iconic Milwaukee restaurant.
MILWAUKEE - Downtown Milwaukee is cooking up another way to support our restaurants with Downtown Dining Week. Brian is hitting up some of the best the city has to offer and he’s starting the morning off at an iconic Milwaukee restaurant.
When Mader’s restaurant first opened in 1902 lunch was only four cents!
Brian is checking out some German faire that’s made Mader’s one of Milwaukee’s best for nearly 120 years.
About Downtown Dining Week (website)
Downtown Milwaukee is cooking up one more reason to support our restaurants. Downtown Dining Week, the city's favorite dining event, is back. Enjoy lunch for $13, dinner for $25 or $35, and a new family meal option at some of downtown's most popular eateries. So make plans to dine in or take out. Browse menus online, make a reservation or place your order directly with the restaurant, and tip generously.
If you’ve never been to a Brazilian Steakhouse before get ready to indulge
Brian is taking a tour of some restaurants featured in this year’s Downtown Dining Week and stop number two will definitely fill you up.
Plus, enjoy one hour of free parking or two hours of parking for $3 at select Interstate Parking lots. View participating lots and redemption instructions here. Please note parkers are still required to utilize the pay station or redeem parking online. Discounted parking not valid during home playoff basketball games.
Milwaukee’s Downtown Dining week is back! Whether you want to dine in or take out
Brian is showing of some area restaurants that are looking forward to seeing hour smiling faces again!
There’s never been a better time to get out and support your local restaurants
Brian is at Vagabond where the drinks will get you ready for one of of their $25 dinner options during Downtown Dining Week.
Milwaukee’s Downtown Dining Week kick off today
Brian is checking out another restaurant that’s has great food and great drinks and a one-of-a-kind dining experience.