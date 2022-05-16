Milwaukee downtown curfew worked after weekend violence, neighbors say

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman, who represents the downtown district where 21 people were hurt in three separate shootings Friday night, May 13, had strong words Monday in the wake of the violence.

What he said resonated with some, who said living so close to the entertainment district should be attractive, not dangerous, but others felt his comments were more of a knee-jerk reaction, calling Friday's shootings "isolated" and not indicative of this area as a whole.

Just like the ambulances and squads that crisscrossed the area Friday night, Alderman Bauman sounded the alarm on downtown safety Monday.

"After 11 p.m. on a Friday and Saturday, there are issues, and I would not recommend people be out on the streets in downtown," said Bauman.

Though weeknights are quieter, Bauman's take had customers and downtown dwellers talking Monday night.

"I think it's really upsetting for the citizens of Milwaukee," said Maggie McEnerney.

McEnerney said she agrees with the alderman. She was out at a bar Friday night until everyone inside was sent home after 17 people were shot near Water Street.

"It's just a bummer that, with all these college students, people really have to worry about going out and these incidences happening, I guess," said McEnerney.

Others, like Deon Polk II, weren't convinced.

"I feel like it was just a bunch of young people," said Polk. "Wrong place, you know, wrong time, and just, tensions might have been high, you know?"

A former downtown employee himself, Polk said he never saw any widespread shooting like that over his several years working and socializing downtown. He's hoping what happened won't drag the city down.

"Honestly, it's dangerous everywhere, wherever you go," said Polk. "There's pros and cons to every city. There's violence in every city."

Everyone FOX6 News spoke with about safety felt Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's curfew worked, but some questioned if it would still be effective as time goes on.

Right now, it's unclear if the curfew will extend to next weekend.