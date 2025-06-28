Downer Classic bike race, Milwaukee's east side hosts championships

article

The Brief The Café Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic sent bicyclists around the east side. Pro bicycle racing teams and riders participated in national championship races. Organizers said people came from all over the country, roughly 40 different states.



The Café Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic, in partnership with the Tour of America's Dairyland, sent bicyclists around Milwaukee's east side on Saturday.

Local perspective:

The just-under-a-mile route started and ended near the Café Hollander on Downer Avenue and took riders down Park Place, Lake Drive and a short stretch of Bradford Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Pro bicycle racing teams and riders participated in the day's events. Organizers told FOX6 News that people came from all over the country, roughly 40 different states, to race on Saturday.

"It's really amazing," said Lai King Moy with the Tour of America's Dairyland. "I see all of the people that live in the neighborhood come out and continue to host parties and just be part of the community race, and meeting people who are now bringing their children in here to race the national championship. It's really very cool to see."

Café Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic bicycle races

There were national championship races for multiple age groups.

The full day of action also included the Dairyland Mile race and a kids race. There was food, beer and more.