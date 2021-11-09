Milwaukee double shooting near 24th and Monroe, men hurt

Two Milwaukee men in their 30s were shot and wounded near 24th and Monroe on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., according to police, who say the men, ages 36 and 30, arrived at a hospital for treatment.

MPD is investigating what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.