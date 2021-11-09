Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee double shooting near 24th and Monroe, men hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men in their 30s were shot and wounded near 24th and Monroe on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., according to police, who say the men, ages 36 and 30, arrived at a hospital for treatment.

MPD is investigating what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

