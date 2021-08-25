Milwaukee double shooting, men hurt near 34th and Vine

Two Milwaukee men were shot near 34th and Vine on Wednesday evening, Aug. 25.

Police said the men, ages 34, and 18, arrived at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after the shooting around 7 p.m.

MPD is investigating what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.