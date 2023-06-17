US Marshals seek Anthony Ross, considered armed and dangerous

article

U.S. Marshals are searching for 33-year-old Anthony Ross – wanted for felony gun possession. He is also a person of interest in a June 11 Milwaukee homicide.

Ross is from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Marshals said he's a person of interest in the killing of 24-year-old Shadea Green near 84th and Marion.

The victim was his live-in girlfriend, who is also from Tulsa, and MPD said her death was domestic violence related.

Ross is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Ross is believed to be in Tulsa at this time and is well-known to law enforcement in that area, authorities said.

Ross goes by the name "Mista" and is associated with the Inglewood Family Gangsta Bloods. Ross is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could lead to Rosss' apprehension is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or the USMS Tips website.