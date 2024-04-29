Milwaukee dog stolen from owner at gunpoint; 3 suspects sought

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday evening, April 27. Officials say the suspects took the victim's dog, Padre, at gunpoint and fled in a red SUV.

The crime happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Fond du Lac Avenue just south of Mill Road, officials said.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, Hispanic, 18-20 years old, 5"10" - 6' tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and was armed with an olive-colored ﬁrearm with a black, extended magazine.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, Hispanic, 18-20 years old, 5'10" - 6" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray pullover sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, Hispanic, 18-20 years old , 5'10" - 6" tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.