Milwaukee dog park, Oak Leaf Trail receive grants

Milwaukee is receiving grants to revitalize areas, create new green spaces and build parks for both people and pets.

"Wisconsin received about $500,000 specifically for improving the Kinnickinnic River Oak Leaf Trail," said Jayni Rasmussen with the Sierra Club.

The grants are coming from the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Park Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

"This funding is specifically used to help park agencies like those in Milwaukee to extend the park, acquire that funding, get the support it needs to extend it, especially in the areas that need it the most," Rasmussen said.

The Oak Leaf Trail will be extended by 5,000 linear feet, plus a 10-foot-wide path and new amenities.

"They’re going to have trees planted, rain gardens, outdoor recreation facilities along the trail," said Rasmussen.

Oak Leaf Trail

Furry friends are also getting closer to a new park. Milwaukee received a $25,000 grant from PetSafe to go toward a $750,000 dog park project.

"The project is located right along the Milwaukee River right off of (Interstate) 794, one of the main access points in downtown Milwaukee," said Matt Dorner, Milwaukee Downtown business development director.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The location is one part of the project goal to revitalize the space.

"We’ve been really working on these projects under the freeway to convert them to positive assets that add something to the community," Dorner said.

Potential downtown Milwaukee dog park rendering.

The project will feature separate areas for small land large dogs, extend the riverwalk and bring in water fountains and pet synthetic turf.

"This time next year, the project is built, we will see how the community steps up and supports the project," said Dorner. "Ultimately if these first two weeks are any indication, then I feel really optimistic about our goals moving forward."

The Milwaukee dog park project is still looking for donations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.