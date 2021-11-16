Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee dockless scooter pilot study ends

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has wrapped up its 2021 Dockless Scooter Pilot Study. 

The pilot began June 1 with a scheduled conclusion of Nov. 15. Scooter companies (operators) had until midnight to deactivate their scooters and have 24 hours to remove them.

A news release says the purpose of the pilot was to observe, solicit feedback on, and evaluate the effectiveness of dockless scooters in Milwaukee for the purpose of determining how to best incorporate scooters into the transportation landscape moving forward. People wishing to provide feedback, regardless of whether they’ve used a scooter or not, are encouraged to take our scooter survey which will be available through December 31, 2021.

Take the survey:

DPW will conduct a full evaluation of the program, which will include analyzing ridership statistics, public survey results, interviews with stakeholders, and other public feedback, and will use this information to recommend next steps.

Ride statistics are up to date at milwaukee.gov/DocklessScooters. Final statistics for November are anticipated to be up later this week.

