Milwaukee blood drive celebrates Black History Month Donor Day

In Milwaukee, a Black History Month National Donor Day blood drive was held at Destiny High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) partnered with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to hold the blood drive. While it is always needed, the event was about more than collecting blood.

"Representative Myers is a kidney recipient, so she understands the importance of saving lives through organ and tissue donation, as well as what it takes to have an organ transplant," said Tonnie Boston, Versiti's community outreach manager. "You can’t do that without the availability of blood, so she does an excellent job every year of promoting the importance of a both being a blood donor as well as an organ and tissue donor."

Blood drive at Destiny High School

More than 2,000 people in Wisconsin are waiting for a lifesaving transplant, and 60% come from multicultural communities.

Information on how to become a blood donor, including how to schedule an appointment, can be found on Versiti's website.