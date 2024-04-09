Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Day beer: Brewers announce exclusive Barrel Yard offering

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 9, 2024 3:21pm CDT
Food and Drink
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

"Fresh, Flavor, Forward" beer brewed for Milwaukee Day at J. Leinenkugels Barrel Yard

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard will roll out an exclusive beer to celebrate "Milwaukee Day" on Sunday, April 14.

The beer – labeled "Fresh, Flavor, Forward" – is a Berliner Weisse, a historical German wheat ale that originates from Berlin. It pays homage to Milwaukee and Leinenkugel's German heritage.

"It's not done around the city enough, so we wanted to make something special and have a cool place for people to come for this special holiday in Milwaukee," said Pilot Brewer Corrine Georges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured

Milwaukee Brewers unveil new 3rd Street Market Hall Annex at ballpark
article

Milwaukee Brewers unveil new 3rd Street Market Hall Annex at ballpark

The Milwaukee Brewers are counting down to the home opener. On Thursday, March 28, the team pulled the wraps off the new 3rd Street Market Hall Annex at American Family Field.

The beer will be brewed on site at American Family Field. It is described a pale, refreshing, German wheat beer with low alcohol and clean tartness, with light sour and lightly breaded aromas.

If you cannot attend Sunday's game, the Brewers said the beer will be available throughout the April 15-17 homestand against the San Diego Padres until it is sold out. 