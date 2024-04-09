Milwaukee Day beer: Brewers announce exclusive Barrel Yard offering

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard will roll out an exclusive beer to celebrate "Milwaukee Day" on Sunday, April 14.

The beer – labeled "Fresh, Flavor, Forward" – is a Berliner Weisse, a historical German wheat ale that originates from Berlin. It pays homage to Milwaukee and Leinenkugel's German heritage.

"It's not done around the city enough, so we wanted to make something special and have a cool place for people to come for this special holiday in Milwaukee," said Pilot Brewer Corrine Georges.

The beer will be brewed on site at American Family Field. It is described a pale, refreshing, German wheat beer with low alcohol and clean tartness, with light sour and lightly breaded aromas.

If you cannot attend Sunday's game, the Brewers said the beer will be available throughout the April 15-17 homestand against the San Diego Padres until it is sold out.