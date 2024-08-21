Milwaukee critically missing woman, last seen near courthouse complex

article

Milwaukee police need the public's help to locate 53-year-old Latasha Anthony, who is listed as critically missing and suffers from a medical condition.

Officials say Anthony was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 near the Milwaukee County Courthouse complex.

Anthony is described as a female, Black, 5'7" tall, weighing 130 pounds with a thin build. She has black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Anthony was last seen wearing black frame eyeglasses, a white shirt with a flower design on the front collar, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on Anthony's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.