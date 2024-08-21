Milwaukee critically missing woman, last seen near courthouse complex
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need the public's help to locate 53-year-old Latasha Anthony, who is listed as critically missing and suffers from a medical condition.
Officials say Anthony was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 near the Milwaukee County Courthouse complex.
Anthony is described as a female, Black, 5'7" tall, weighing 130 pounds with a thin build. She has black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anthony was last seen wearing black frame eyeglasses, a white shirt with a flower design on the front collar, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with any information on Anthony's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.