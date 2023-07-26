Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen at Brewers game

article

Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find critically missing 53-year-old Schawn Pfeifer – last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Police said Pfeifer was at the Brewers game, seated in the 200 level, and became separated from his group. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with red hair and a beard. He was wearing a white Brewers jersey and Brewers shorts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information on Pfeifer's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.