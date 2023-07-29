Silver Alert canceled, Milwaukee man found safe

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 65-year-old Jessie Clemons issued Saturday, July 29 has been canceled. He was found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public’s help to find critically missing 65-year-old Jessie Clemons. A Silver Alert was later issued.

Police said Clemons was last seen Saturday, July 29 around noon near 1st and Burleigh on the city's north side. He went outside for a cigarette and never returned home.

Clemons is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with short black hair. He may have been wearing a yellow t-shirt and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information on Clemons' whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.