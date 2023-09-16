Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 37th and National

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find critical missing man Jesse Cherry – last seen near 37th and National around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Cherry, 23, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, black-and-white Nike slides and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.