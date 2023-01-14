Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near Teutonia and Stark

article

Milwaukee police have asked the public for help in the search for critically missing 5-year-old girl J'mya Hurt.

Hurt is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall and 52 pounds with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a rainbow jacket, "Frozen" hat, blue shirt, tan pants and pink-and-black snow boots.

Police said Hurt was last seen "in the care of a family member" the morning of Jan. 5 near Teutonia and Stark.

Anyone with information on Hurts' whereabouts is asked to call police at 414-935-7252.



