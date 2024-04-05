Critically missing: Milwaukee girl last seen near 95th and Brown Deer

article

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for help to find 17-year-old Tyana Caldwell, considered critically missing. She was last seen near 95th and Brown Deer around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Caldwell is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with a slim build and braided hair in a high pony trail. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information on Caldwell's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.