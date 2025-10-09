Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 52nd and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 10-year-old Julian Jackson-Smith. He was last seen near 52nd and Center around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9.
Police described Jackson-Smith as 4-foot-9 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue letterman-style jacket with white stripes, gray pants, and black-and-purple shoes. He should be on foot or with a blue plastic scooter.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Jackson-Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.