Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 52nd and Center

MPD needs help to find critically missing 10-year-old Julian Jackson-Smith. The boy was last seen near 52nd and Center on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 10-year-old Julian Jackson-Smith. He was last seen near 52nd and Center around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Police described Jackson-Smith as 4-foot-9 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue letterman-style jacket with white stripes, gray pants, and black-and-purple shoes. He should be on foot or with a blue plastic scooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jackson-Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.