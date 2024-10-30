Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 24th and Capitol

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 19-year-old Montaja Jefferson, last seen around midnight near 24th and Capitol.

MPD described Jefferson as 5-foot-9 and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hospital gown, pink bonnet, orange jogging pants and rainbow-colored Croc sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD. The department can be reached at 414-935-7360.