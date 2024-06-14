Milwaukee man critically missing, last heard from Friday morning

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 61-year-old Kevin Starks, reported critically missing on Friday, June 20.

Starks was last heard from around 8 a.m. Friday. Police said he may be in the area of 72nd and Brown Deer or driving a white Volvo SUV.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Starks is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 326 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Starks' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.