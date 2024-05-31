Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 41st and Lancaster

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's help to find critically missing 70-year-old Julian Ramirez. A Silver Alert was later issued.

Ramirez was last seen near 41st and Lancaster around 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with short, salt-and-pepper hair and beard.

Anyone with information on Ramirez's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.