Milwaukee critical missing man last seen near 71st and Congress
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for help locating critical missing 20-year-old Demedres Coltrane Jr.
Coltrane was last seen near 71st and Congress on the city's north side Thursday, May 25 around 1 p.m. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 176 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket and blue checkered pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-7a.m. at 414-935-7360.