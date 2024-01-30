Milwaukee critical missing girl last seen near 95th and Brown Deer

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's help to find critical missing 16-year-old Kialia Perry – last seen around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jan. 30 near 95th and Brown Deer.

Perry is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 238 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair styled in a long ponytail. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and shoes.

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to call Police District 4 at 414-935-7242, the Sensitive Crimes Division between 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.