MPD: Critically missing 11-year-old child found safe

article

The Brief MPD are seeking a critically missing girl, 11-year-old Marlena Williams. She was last believed to be in the area of 40th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. She was last in contact with her family on Friday afternoon, Oct. 11.



UPDATE: Police say Marlena Williams has been found safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing child, 11-year-old Marlena Williams.

Police say Marlena Williams was last in contact with her family the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

She was last believed to be in the area of 40th and Burleigh.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Marlena is described as an 11-year-old female, black, standing around 5’ 01" and weighing around 160 lbs.

She has black dreadlocks and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a black top, black leggings with no shoes.

Police say Marlena should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.