Milwaukee girl found safe, reported critically missing Sunday

UPDATE: MPD said Zheneavia Howell, reported critically missing on Dec. 8, has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find critically missing Zheneavia Howell – last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday near 8th and North.

Howell is described as a 16-year-old female, 5-foot-5 and 180lbs, with black hair with long braid extensions and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red winter coat, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Howell's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.