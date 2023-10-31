Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 79th and Keefe

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's help to find critically missing 26-year-old James Davis – last seen around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 near 79th and Keefe.

Police described Davis as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and short, black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or 414-935-7360 from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.



