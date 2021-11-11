Milwaukee credit card fraud suspect wanted: MPD

article

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred on Aug. 23 in the area of Fond du Lac Avenue and Mill Road. It happened around 4 a.m.

Police say the suspect entered the business and purchased items with a stolen credit card.

The suspect is described as an African American male who is between 5'6" - 5'10" tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants with stripes down the side, black shoes, and a blue satchel.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.