Crash kills woman, baby; Milwaukee man accused of reckless homicide

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a fatal crash near 76th and Brown Deer on Sunday, Jan. 7. The accused is Akol Riak – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide (two counts)

Second-degree reckless injury (three counts)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a crash near 76th and Brown Deer on Sunday evening, Jan. 7. The first officer on the scene spotted an SUV with severe front end damage. A minivan involved in the wreck had severe damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers spoke with a witness to the crash who indicated she was driving east on Brown Deer Road approaching Servite Drive. She slowed because her light was turning yellow and then red. At the same time, the witness said "she observed the white Equinox 'fly' past her on her right," the complaint says. The SUV slammed into the minivan, which had been making a left turn onto Servite. The witness told police she pulled her vehicle up to the scene of the crash -- and she saw multiple victims, including the front passenger in the minivan, identified as Monique Stewart. The complaint indicates Stewart was 8 months pregnant at the time of the crash. Stewart was taken to the hospital -- and pronounced deceased. Doctors conducted an emergency Cesarean section and delivered Stewart's baby -- who passed away hours later.

Investigators recovered surveillance video from the Denny's restaurant near the collision. It shows the minivan enter the intersection of Brown Deer and Service. At the same time, a white SUV enters the video "at what appears to be a very high rate of speed and collides with the Caravan as the Caravan is turning," the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the SUV was identified as the defendant, Akol Riak. He was taken to the hospital for treatment -- and later arrested.

On Monday, Jan. 8, a Milwaukee police detective interviewed Riak. He admitted he was the driver of the SUV at the time of the crash, the complaint says. Riak told police at the time he was approaching the intersection, he saw the minivan making a left-hand turn in front of him and "he could not stop because it was too late." When asked how fast he was going at the time of impact, Riak said "he did not know exactly, but estimated he was going 45 mph," the complaint says. When Riak was told there was surveillance video that showed he was going faster, "he later admitted he was going way faster than the posted speed limit," the complaint says.

Investigators had the Airbag Control Module from Riak's SUV downloaded. It showed the SUV was going 86 mph two-and-a-half seconds before the crash," the complaint says. At the time of impact, the SUV was traveling 82 mph. The posted speed limit on W. Brown Deer Road is 40 mph.

Four other people in the wreck were injured -- including two children.

Riak made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Cash bond was set at $250,000.