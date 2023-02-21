Milwaukee crash; utility pole struck near Stark, Green Bay Avenue

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning, Feb. 21 near Stark Street and Green Bay Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a utility pole lying on top of a vehicle – and downed wires crossing Green Bay Avenue.

No occupant was found in the vehicle or at the scene.

Crash near Stark and Green Bay Avenue, Milwaukee

We Energies responded to the scene to remove the wires.