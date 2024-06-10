article

One victim of a multi-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side died of their injuries days later, police said Monday.

The crash happened on Thursday, June 6. The driver of the vehicle that initiated the chain-reaction crash was among those injured and was later arrested.

Police said there were separate crashes involving the same driver around 4:20 p.m. that day. The driver first collided with a vehicle near 25th and Villard but kept driving. The driver then collided with another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard.

It led to a chain-reaction crash at the intersection. Including the vehicle that initiated the crash, five vehicles were involved.

The 75-year-old driver of one of the vehicles that was hit had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. That victim later died.

Crash scene at Villard and Teutonia

Three people in another vehicle that was involved – ages 56, 56 and 1 – were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was later arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.