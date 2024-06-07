Milwaukee chain-reaction crash; 5 injured including child
MILWAUKEE - A multi-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side injured five people – one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries – on Thursday, June 6.
The driver of the vehicle that initiated the chain-reaction crash was among those injured and was later arrested.
Police said there were separate crashes involving the same driver around 4:20 p.m. The driver first collided with a vehicle near 25th and Villard but kept driving. The driver then collided with another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard.
It led to a chain-reaction crash at the intersection. Including the vehicle that initiated the crash, five vehicles were involved.
The 75-year-old driver of one of the vehicles that was hit had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three people in another vehicle that was involved – ages 56, 56 and 1 – were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Crash scene at Villard and Teutonia
The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was later arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.