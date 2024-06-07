article

A multi-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side injured five people – one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries – on Thursday, June 6.

The driver of the vehicle that initiated the chain-reaction crash was among those injured and was later arrested.

Police said there were separate crashes involving the same driver around 4:20 p.m. The driver first collided with a vehicle near 25th and Villard but kept driving. The driver then collided with another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard.

It led to a chain-reaction crash at the intersection. Including the vehicle that initiated the crash, five vehicles were involved.

The 75-year-old driver of one of the vehicles that was hit had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three people in another vehicle that was involved – ages 56, 56 and 1 – were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Crash scene at Villard and Teutonia

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was later arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.