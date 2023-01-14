Stadium Freeway crash; woman arrested, 2 injured

article

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a crash Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 injured two other people.

Deputies were sent to the scene near the Stadium Freeway and Vliet Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash.

Authorities said the woman, 53, hit an SUV with her car. The SUV then veered toward the median wall and was hit by a third vehicle before also striking the wall head-on.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with multiple broken ribs and neck, back and head pain. The sheriff's office said he is in "critically stable conditon." The driver of the third vehicle involved, a 24-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with at least one broken rib and neck, back and head pain.

The 53-year-old woman said she was not hurt and declined medical care at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. She was arrested and charged with operating after suspension, along with three counts of causing bodily harm.