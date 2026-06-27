The Brief A crash in Milwaukee's Plainfield Curve caused significant backups on Saturday. It happened on I-43 northbound near 6th Street.



A crash in Milwaukee's Plainfield Curve caused significant backups on I-43 northbound and I-94 westbound on Saturday afternoon, June 27.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. and blocked the four left lanes near 6th Street. WisDOT cameras showed several emergency vehicles responding to the scene. Traffic reopened just after 4:15 p.m.

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What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for information about the crash but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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