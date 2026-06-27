Expand / Collapse search

I-43 crash: Milwaukee Plainfield Curve traffic backups

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Traffic
Published June 27, 2026 4:24 PM CDT
Published June 27, 2026 4:24 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A crash in Milwaukee's Plainfield Curve caused significant backups on Saturday.
    • It happened on I-43 northbound near 6th Street.

MILWAUKEE - A crash in Milwaukee's Plainfield Curve caused significant backups on I-43 northbound and I-94 westbound on Saturday afternoon, June 27.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. and blocked the four left lanes near 6th Street. WisDOT cameras showed several emergency vehicles responding to the scene. Traffic reopened just after 4:15 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for information about the crash but did not immediately hear back. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Featured

West Allis crash, 76th and Beloit; pickup truck, e-bike collide
article

West Allis crash, 76th and Beloit; pickup truck, e-bike collide

The West Allis Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and an e-bike that happened Friday afternoon, June 26.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

TrafficNewsMilwaukee