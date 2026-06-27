I-43 crash: Milwaukee Plainfield Curve traffic backups
MILWAUKEE - A crash in Milwaukee's Plainfield Curve caused significant backups on I-43 northbound and I-94 westbound on Saturday afternoon, June 27.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. and blocked the four left lanes near 6th Street. WisDOT cameras showed several emergency vehicles responding to the scene. Traffic reopened just after 4:15 p.m.
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What we don't know:
FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for information about the crash but did not immediately hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.