Milwaukee crash near Walnut and MLK Drive, man injured

article

A bicyclist was injured in a crash on Walnut and MLK Drive on Saturday, July 22.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the bicyclist, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, disregarded the red light and collided with a vehicle. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No other injuries were reported.