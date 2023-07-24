Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash near Walnut and MLK Drive, man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A bicyclist was injured in a crash on Walnut and MLK Drive on Saturday, July 22.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the bicyclist, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, disregarded the red light and collided with a vehicle. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.

 No other injuries were reported.    