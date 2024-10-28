Milwaukee fatal crash; mother mourning loss of son

The Brief Two five-year-old boys were in a car that crashed near 81st and Hampton on Friday, Oct. 25. Teaira Harriell is experiencing a pain she wishes on no parent. She’s now preparing to bury her 5-year-old son, Jaylen Sloan. According to the medical examiner’s office, their 34-year-old father was behind the wheel when he hit two parked cars and crashed into a tree.



Two five-year-old boys were in a car that crashed near 81st and Hampton on Friday, Oct. 25.

Only one survived.

Teaira Harriell is experiencing a pain she wishes on no parent. She’s now preparing to bury her 5-year-old son, Jaylen Sloan.

‘I just want him to know that I am honored to have been his mother," she said. "He was so happy. He was very goofy. And it was just a joy he made me push harder to be the best parent that I could be."

Jaylen and Jaylon Sloan

Jaylen and his twin brother Jaylon were involved in a crash on Friday.

According to the medical examiner’s office, their 34-year-old father was behind the wheel when he hit two parked cars and crashed into a tree. Witnesses told authorities he was drinking.

He was treated for minor injuries and later taken into custody. FOX6 News is not identifying him because he has not been charged.

Teaira Harriell and Jaylen

"I expect family to love and protect other family, especially your children," Harriell said. "He hasn’t really done anything like this in the past, that's why it’s so shocking [...] I just want answers as to why, what happened that night."

Video shows people rushing to help. Jaylen was crushed under the dashboard while his twin brother was comforted by bystanders.

Their mother said they were in the front seat, unrestrained, and Jaylen never regained consciousness.

"They got back his heartbeat and his pulse, but his brain damage was horrible," she recalled. "He doesn’t understand. He is asking questions like, where is his brother? When is he going to come back home? Like how can you tell a child your brother, your twin, your best friend, he’s not coming back home."

Jaylen and Jaylon Sloan

Harriell said she is now focused on helping all of her children heal, especially Jaylon.

It's unclear when charges will be filed.

Family and friends are planning to honor Jaylen with a vigil at the crash site on Tuesday, Oct. 29.