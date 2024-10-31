Milwaukee crash, MFD vehicle theft attempt suspect arrested

article

A 33-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal several vehicles, leading police on a chase, crashing, and then attempting to steal another vehicle in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 31.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 11 a.m., the suspect attempted to rob several people of their vehicles near 27th and Euclid.

After those attempts failed, he ran away before ultimately finding a vehicle to steal.

While fleeing in the stolen vehicle, he lost control and crashed into a tree less than a mile away near 27th and Cleveland.

Police say the suspect then attempted to steal a Milwaukee Fire Department supervisor vehicle that stopped to help.

The suspect was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.