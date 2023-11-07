Milwaukee crash kills 3 at Sherman and Florist; man charged, 12 counts

article

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a collision that killed three women at Sherman and Florist on Friday, Nov. 3. The accused is Everton Stewart – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation (three counts)

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with PAC while having prior intoxicant-related conviction (three counts)

Hit-and-run resulting in death (three counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked-cause death of another (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, police received a complaint about a violent and disorderly person causing problems at a residence in Milwaukee. Officers went to the residence and met the caller who identified the disorderly person as the defendant, Stewart. The complaint says the caller "said that they heard an altercation taking place between the defendant and a screaming woman; they went to help the woman, and the defendant attacked them, at one point threatening them with a knife. They said the defendant had been drinking all day and they could smell the alcohol on him. They said that he left the area driving his Toyota Avalon at a high rate of speed."

About ten minutes later, police were dispatched to a two-car collision at Sherman Boulevard and Florist Avenue. The driver of the car that was struck, a Nissan, had been thrown from the car. She was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and later died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 28-year-old Ebony Johnson. Two passengers in the Nissan died from their injuries on the scene. They were identified by the medical examiner as 28-year-old Bobbie Dyson and 31-year-old Lashonda Jackson.

Officers found the second and striking car, a Toyota Avalon, with front end damage. The driver was not on the scene. A citizen witness told police after the crash the driver of the Toyota left the scene on foot. When police searched the Toyota, they found a passport inside belonging to the defendant, the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly after the collision, police went to the defendant's residence "where they found him in bed. He was bleeding from the face, knee, and other areas. He appeared intoxicated and had red bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath." Stewart was arrested.

A sample of Stewart's blood was obtained and tested at the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory. The analyst determined the alcohol concentration in the blood was 0.157," the complaint says.

When a detective interviewed Stewart, he "admitted driving the Avalon westbound on Florist, where he was in a collision. He estimated his speed at 60 mph. He said he got out of his car and did not see anyone in need of help, so he left the area on foot," the complaint says.

A review of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records shows the defendant license is in revoked status. He was convicted in Milwaukee of operating while intoxicated in 2019.

Stewart is expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 7.