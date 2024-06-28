Milwaukee crash kills 3; Everton Stewart sentenced to prison

The man charged in the deaths of three women in a car crash on Milwaukee's north side back in November was sentenced in court on Friday, June 28.

After nearly eight months since the deadly car crash near Sherman and Florist, 23-year-old Everton Stewart appeared in court to learn his sentence.

In an emotional hearing where the families of the three women, Bobbie Dyson, Lashonda Jackson, and Ebony Johnson, expressed their pain for their losses.

"I could never forgive you. I wish you the worst. You hit them and never look back. You didn't try to help them," said Jazmine Dyson, Bobbie Dyson's niece.

"You took that away from all of them. You walked past them like they was nothing. I don't forgive you, I really do feel like you deserve the max," said Tanisha Brown, Lashonda Jackson's older sister.

"I want you to know that you have taken the core out of my heart," said Kim Jiles, Ebony Johnson's aunt.

The three women who died in the crash

Prosecutors say Stewart's license was revoked because of a 2019 conviction for operating while intoxicated.

"You didn't just walk away from the accident, you walked away from an accident where there was a body of a woman and two other women in the car," said Judge Swanson.

Stewart was sentenced to 36 years with parole.

In the courtroom

While the family continues to mourn, they find comfort in seeking justice.

"It's a sense of relief because now this part is over, so now we can start moving forward," a family member said.

Stewart still faces six other felonies related to this crash.