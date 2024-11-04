Greenfield school bus crash near 27th and Howard, 1 dead

The Brief A crash involving a school bus has shut down on 27th Street near Howard Avenue in Greenfield. The medical examiner was called to the scene for one victim. There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.



A crash involving a school bus shut down 27th Street in both directions at Howard Avenue in Greenfield on Monday morning, Nov. 4. There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, just before 9 a.m., Greenfield and Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection for a crash involving a school bus and four other vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman, died at the scene.

Milwaukee school bus crash, 27th and Howard

The bus driver along with three other people from the other vehicles were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The school bus had completed morning routes and was returning to the bus garage when the accident occurred.

Police say all drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation into the crash.

Milwaukee school bus crash, 27th and Howard

Milwaukee school bus crash, 27th and Howard

Editor's note: The initial story reported that the crash happened in Milwaukee. The intersection where this crash happened is on the border between Milwaukee and Greenfield. Greenfield police later clarified that this accident happened in Greenfield, however, Milwaukee police and fire still responded.