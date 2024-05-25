article

The Milwaukee girl killed in an April hit-and-run was laid to rest on Saturday, May 25.

A group of motorcycles honored 4-year-old Zekani Hymes-Wilson, helping to escort her body from the funeral home to Grace United Church of Christ on Sherman Boulevard.

Hymes-Wilson was crossing the street with her mother, Gloria Hymes, when they were both struck near Teutonia and Vera on April 30. Hymes was seriously injured.

Case details

Prosecutors charged Donald Crayton, who they said was the mother's boyfriend, in the hit-and-run. Adriana Merkel, 21, is also charged in the case.

Video from the scene showed a man and a passenger got out to check on the victims before the man ran back to his vehicle and sped away. The passenger was identified as Crayton's sister.

Hours after the fatal hit-and-run, police found Crayton's damaged vehicle ditched on train tracks on Calumet between 81st and 87th streets. Officers tracked him down later that night after prosecutors say he and Merkel led police on a high-speed chase and crashed at 72nd and North in Wauwatosa. Merkel told investigators she, too, is Crayton's girlfriend.

Court records show Crayton was convicted of hitting and killing a man while driving in 2018. He served 10 months in jail and was eventually given three years of probation in 2019. The criminal complaint filed against him in the fatal hit-and-run case shows his traffic offenses date back to at least 2015, and he has never had a valid driver's license.