Crash, fire near UW-Milwaukee; 4 vehicles involved

article

A police chase led to a multi-vehicle crash and fire on Milwaukee's east side Thursday morning, Dec. 7.

FOX6 News was at the scene near Cramer and Linwood – just south of the UW-Milwaukee campus. UWM Police said a stolen vehicle was fleeing law enforcement and crashed into two parked vehicles and a third that was in motion.

Police said all four vehicles started on fire. As far as officers were aware, no one was hurt. The people in the stolen vehicle ran off after the crash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.