Milwaukee crash; car split in half near 56th and Mill Road

A car was literally split in half after a crash near 56th and Mill Road on Milwaukee's north side Friday evening, June 21.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m.

We are waiting for word from Milwaukee police on the extent of injuries (if any) and how the crash happened in the first place.

Crash at 56th and Mill, Milwaukee

FOX6 News can confirm the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was not called to the scene.

This is a developing story.