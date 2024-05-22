95th and Brown Deer crash; Milwaukee woman dead, man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of driving with a revoked license when he was involved in a May 15 crash that left a woman dead.

Prosecutors charged Alvin Dickerson, 22, with a single felony count: knowingly operating while revoked, causing death. The crash near 95th and Brown Deer killed 31-year-old Kimberly Robbins.

Robbins was pronounced dead at the scene. A criminal complaint states her white Jeep had hit a tree, rolled over and landed on top of a fence. A white Nissan was also involved in the crash.

According to the complaint, investigators identified the Nissan's driver as Dickerson. He left the scene before police arrived.

Surveillance video from a nearby school showed Robbins and Dickerson's respective vehicles headed west on Brown Deer Road, both speeding, according to the complaint. Robbins tried to move into Dickerson's lane, where the two vehicles collided. Robbins' vehicle left the roadway, while Dickerson's vehicle slowed to a stop.

Rollover crash near 95th and Brown Deer

Dickerson was taken into custody later that night. The complaint states he admitted he did not have a valid driver's license, but claimed he did not know his privileges were revoked. As for the crash itself, he said he remembered the white Jeep speeding and changing lanes before the crash but thought he lost consciousness for about a minute.

Dickerson also told police that the fire department treated him at the scene, and he left. He said police did not respond for roughly an hour after the crash.

Court records show Dickerson made his initial court appearance on May 20. His cash bond was set at $5,000.