Milwaukee crash, 91st and Brown Deer, multiple vehicles involved

article

Three people are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash near 91st and Brown Deer on Friday morning, May 12.

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said a vehicle disregarded a red light and collided with two other vehicles. The impact of the collision caused the vehicles to strike a traffic signal and another car. The driver who ran the light is a 22-year-old Milwaukee man who was taken to the hospital. The driver of one of the cars hit by the man was a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman who was taken to a hospital for her injuries. The driver of the third vehicle hit was a 53-year-old Milwaukee man who was also taken to the hospital.

Multi-vehicle crash at 91st and Brown Deer, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News